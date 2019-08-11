UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,145 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,661,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,242,000 after purchasing an additional 122,991 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $340,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $58.02. 540,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,515. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.94 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 29.90%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

