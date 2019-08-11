UMB Bank N A MO Buys 2,908 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,423 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. MKM Partners upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.37. 2,093,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,359. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

