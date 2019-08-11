UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,213 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.18% of UDR worth $22,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,101,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after acquiring an additional 458,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,120,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,802,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,076 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In related news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,728,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $835,983. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $47.11. 1,710,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

