U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.87-2.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.54.

Shares of USPH traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.37. 81,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.34. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $98.69 and a 12 month high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.75%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 19,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $2,370,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

