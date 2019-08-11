U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% during the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 161.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. 5,184,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.