Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Receives $2.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth $12,865,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $6,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 518,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 76.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 61,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,786,779. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

