TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 272.50 ($3.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTG shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Anne Thorburn purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

LON:TTG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.80). The stock had a trading volume of 106,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,856. The stock has a market cap of $349.88 million and a P/E ratio of 28.53. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 176 ($2.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 282 ($3.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 229.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that TT Electronics will post 1445.9999755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.93%.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.