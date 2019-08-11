Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,850 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.15. 773,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

WSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.48.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

