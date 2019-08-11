Trust Investment Advisors Sells 1,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Tyson Foods makes up 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,037. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Wayne Ramsey sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,731,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,532 shares of company stock valued at $11,238,896. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.