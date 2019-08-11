Trust Investment Advisors Invests $867,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Cowen set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.93.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.81. 1,697,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 20.13%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

