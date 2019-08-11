Trust Investment Advisors Has $500,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,900,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $536,420,000 after purchasing an additional 826,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $952,946,000 after acquiring an additional 728,740 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 395.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 821,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 655,882 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,735,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 483,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,061 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,021,000 after acquiring an additional 365,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,589. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock worth $1,174,566 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

