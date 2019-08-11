Trust Investment Advisors Has $379,000 Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,065 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $79.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

