Truegame Price Hits $0.0052 on Top Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. Truegame has a market cap of $429,190.00 and approximately $38,742.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00265596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.01270874 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00094825 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s launch date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Truegame Token Trading

Truegame can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

