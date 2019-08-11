TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target Cut to $4.50

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on TrueCar in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of TrueCar in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,012,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $41,489.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,744 shares in the company, valued at $658,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after buying an additional 602,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 93,714 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 74.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 845,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 361,750 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 14.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 724,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 92,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

