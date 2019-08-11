Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29-3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.19 billion.Triple-S Management also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.40-2.60 EPS.

NYSE:GTS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.66. 101,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $627.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.70. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTS shares. ValuEngine cut Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.