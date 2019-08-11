Travelflex Tops 1-Day Volume of $61.00 (TRF)

Travelflex (CURRENCY:TRF) traded 59.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. Travelflex has a total market capitalization of $147,537.00 and $61.00 worth of Travelflex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Travelflex has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Travelflex coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, CoinBene and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travelflex alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Travelflex Profile

Travelflex (CRYPTO:TRF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Travelflex’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. Travelflex’s official Twitter account is @travelflexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Travelflex is travelflex.org

Buying and Selling Travelflex

Travelflex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travelflex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travelflex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travelflex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travelflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travelflex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.