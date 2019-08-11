TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $371.56 million for the quarter.

TAC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.44. 255,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.22. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -22.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

