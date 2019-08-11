Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $57,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 79.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 241.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 255.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,141,659.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,933 shares of company stock worth $6,865,486. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.61. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

