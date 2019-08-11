Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $191.00

Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 192.50 ($2.52), with a volume of 24170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.56).

TOWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.16 million and a PE ratio of -37.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 203.31.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.