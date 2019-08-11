Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a negative net margin of 300.42%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Shares of TOCA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,849. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. Tocagen has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $200,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $244,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TOCA has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 target price on Tocagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

