Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its price target trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TVTY. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price objective on Tivity Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.11.

NASDAQ TVTY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $18.52. 841,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $873.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.73 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Tivity Health by 315.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 54,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tivity Health by 265.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

