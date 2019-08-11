Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

TPRE stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 412,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,260. Third Point Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Third Point Reinsurance will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Third Point Reinsurance by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 787.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

