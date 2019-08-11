Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.74.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.61. 5,006,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

