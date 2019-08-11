Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TME opened at $14.45 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.89 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

