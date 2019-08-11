Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million. On average, analysts expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of TME opened at $14.45 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
