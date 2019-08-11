TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 262,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.71. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.426 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 78.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in TELUS by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

