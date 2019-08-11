TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MRKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 351,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,397. TapImmune has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get TapImmune alerts:

MRKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TapImmune in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TapImmune in a report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for TapImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TapImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.