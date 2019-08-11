Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Talend in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of Talend stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $39.42. 452,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,245. Talend has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 0.01.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative net margin of 25.39% and a negative return on equity of 215.77%. The business had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 62.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 228,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 88,131 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 44.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,010,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after purchasing an additional 312,141 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,994,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,442,000 after purchasing an additional 493,506 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 23.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 158,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the first quarter valued at about $5,240,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

