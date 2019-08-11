T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 30.6%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price was up 30.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 4,117,564 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 303% from the average daily volume of 1,021,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.61.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 722,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 121,836 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 149,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,605 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

