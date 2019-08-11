Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.23% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43,766.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 452,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,042,000 after buying an additional 451,673 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 229,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth about $4,273,000.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc bought 203,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,280,635.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn B. Kaufman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $26,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 206,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,136. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 467,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.