Systematic Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Premier by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Premier by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 64,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,673,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. 110,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,127. Premier Inc has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,002.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PINC. BidaskClub raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.45.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

