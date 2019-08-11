Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 29,670 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of BMC Stock worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,555,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,385,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 57,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth $12,172,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 7.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 77,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMCH shares. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

BMC Stock stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.04. 534,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,971. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $25.29.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. BMC Stock’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

