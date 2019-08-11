Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Insurance alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAT traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,893. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.63. American National Insurance has a one year low of $111.21 and a one year high of $155.24.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.