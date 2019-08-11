Systematic Financial Management LP Makes New $941,000 Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 66,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 72,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,117,856.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,276,343 shares in the company, valued at $19,579,101.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,780. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

