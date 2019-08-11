Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $458,187.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $14.51 million and approximately $458,187.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Binance and Tux Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00794275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013346 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 560,813,891 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

