Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target Cut to GBX 375 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Numis Securities upgraded Synthomer to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Synthomer from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 290.20 ($3.79) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.18. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. Synthomer has a twelve month low of GBX 277.80 ($3.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 541.89 ($7.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Alexander G. Catto sold 560,966 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15), for a total value of £493,650.08 ($645,041.26).

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.