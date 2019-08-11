Synaptics’ (SYNA) Hold Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

“We look for any signs that the company may start restructuring toward a better product portfolio. Huawei We think Synaptics kept shipping to Huawei even after Huawei was banned by the US, leading to no impact on their Huawei business for the quarter (less than 10% customer). Design Wins In addition, we believe Synaptics had some meaningful design wins for their Type C audio receiver and converters at Huawei and Samsung (SSNLF: NR). We expect Samsung’s Galaxy S11 will adopt Synaptics’ Type C audio receiver and converters. TDDI Business We think the TDDI business will face some challenges from Taiwanese competitors. However, we see TDDI still growing at Huawei as Huawei uses CoF solutions which increases ASP . Synaptics also provides OLED panel drivers to Huawei.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synaptics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,831. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $48.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Synaptics by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

