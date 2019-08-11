Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch (NYSE:SWCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Switch, Inc. is a technology infrastructure company. It designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services and content ecosystems. Switch, Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Switch from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Switch stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 1,578,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.68. Switch has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $14.94.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 27,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $353,769.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 50,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Switch by 32.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 99,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Switch by 77.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth $325,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

