Svb Leerink Weighs in on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.07 million.

Shares of TSE:AUP opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$6.61 and a 12-month high of C$10.47. The firm has a market cap of $684.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

