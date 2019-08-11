sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $9,879.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 1,357,827 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

