SuperCoin Price Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $51,985.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SuperCoin’s total supply is 50,689,517 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

SuperCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

