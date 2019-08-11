Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Get Sunworks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:SUNW remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55. Sunworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.83.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Research analysts predict that Sunworks will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunworks (SUNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.