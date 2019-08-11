SunTrust Banks Raises LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $75.00

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LYFT from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.96.

Get LYFT alerts:

LYFT traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $59.12. 8,421,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,944. LYFT has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.00.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,179,000. AH Equity Partners III Parallel L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,682,000. AH Equity Partners III L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,872,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,554,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,861,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.