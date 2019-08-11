Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 74,932 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,053,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 74,932 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of NetApp worth $64,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NetApp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 83.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 315.4% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on NetApp to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ NTAP traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,356. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45. NetApp Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, CFO Ronald J. Pasek sold 58,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $3,395,461.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,806 shares in the company, valued at $7,182,922.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 38,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,350,902.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,336.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,120 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

