Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,490 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $63,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,119.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of CDW traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $114.73. 624,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,508. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.72. CDW has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $120.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $55,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,152 shares of company stock valued at $14,640,421 in the last three months. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.