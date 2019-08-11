Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,340 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $61,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 75.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 538,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 46.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $41.41. 3,466,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,210,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

