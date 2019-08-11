Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,372,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $70,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in CBRE Group by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 23,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,474. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.09. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

