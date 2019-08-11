Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of NetEase worth $60,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in NetEase by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NetEase by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TH Capital upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $289.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.91.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

