Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Vulcan Materials worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,405,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,045,000 after buying an additional 1,864,819 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 45.3% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,236,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,882 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,387,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,423,000 after purchasing an additional 714,979 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $49,629,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,635,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,467,000 after purchasing an additional 364,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

In other news, insider Michael R. Mills sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.05, for a total transaction of $180,402.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,553.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total transaction of $236,719.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $409,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,287 shares of company stock worth $1,260,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

VMC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $82.52 and a one year high of $141.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.96.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

