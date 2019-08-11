Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 17,292 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.78. 6,527,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,928,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $293.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $121.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $2,720,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,623 shares of company stock worth $22,487,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.15.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

