Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:SPH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 249,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,378. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $214.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.76 million. Equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 193.55%.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Bloomstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,778 shares in the company, valued at $602,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Kuglin sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $136,597.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,299.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,218 shares of company stock worth $767,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 100.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.